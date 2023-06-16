NPP Rakes GH¢3.3m From Presidential Aspirants

With just nine days to the close of nominations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, aspiring presidential hopefuls are required to pay a filing fee of GH¢300,000.

As of Thursday, June 15, 2023, a total of 11 aspirants have picked nomination forms and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000 as part of the requirements.

If all the aspirants submit their forms, the NPP will be smiling all the way to the bank GH¢3,300,000 richer.

The NPP filing fee is GH¢200,000 less than the NDC’s GH¢500,000 charged on the party aspirants.

The list include former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, former NPP General Secretary and presidential spokesperson, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Other aspirants are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, a certain businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku and former Head of Transport at the Jubilee House, Odeneho Nana Oppong.

This is the second highest number of aspirants in comparison to the previous primary in 2007, where 17 candidates participated to select a flagbearer for the 2008 general election.

The party has since amended its Constitution to limit the number of contestants to five for the flagbearership contest by holding super delegates conference if the aspirants are more than five.

Article 13(9) of the NPP constitution states that in the case of more than five contestants, a Special Electoral College would shortlist the top five candidates through a secret ballot.

Profiles

Dr. Bawumia: He is an economist and banker who currently serves as the Vice President. He has been the running mate of the NPP’s presidential candidate since 2008 and was the lead witness for the petitioners in the 2012 Presidential Election Petition.

Mr. Kyerematen: An economist and lawyer who served under former President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2003 and 2007. He has previously contested the NPP flagbearership three times, finishing as the first runner-up in all the three contests.

Dr. Akoto: He holds a doctorate in Agricultural Economics and was the Minister of Food and Agriculture until his resignation earlier this year.

Mr. Kwabena Agyepong: A civil engineer and former Press Secretary to former President Kufuor. He previously contested the party’s presidential primary in 2007 and won the position of General Secretary in 2014 before being suspended.

Mr. Joe Ghartey: A lawyer and MP for Essikado-Ketan. He has served as the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and was the immediate past Minister of Railways Development.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong: A businessman and the incumbent MP for Assin Central. He has been an MP since 2000 and is currently the Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko: A banker, economist, and former Minister of Energy. He was appointed National Campaign Manager of the NPP in the 2012 presidential election.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh: A development planner and civil engineer who previously served as the MP for Mampong and placed third in the NPP’s presidential primary in 2014.

Dr. Konadu Apraku: An economist and former Minister of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, as well as Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mr. Poku: A businessman and energy expert who currently serves as the CEO and Founder of FKP & RALD Investment Limited.

Nana Oppong: An ardent party supporter and President of National Association of Garages. He was Head of Transport at the Jubilee House.

The race is heating up as the deadline for nominations approaches, and it remains to be seen who will emerge as the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming general election.

By Vincent Kubi