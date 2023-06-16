Bawumia Shakes NPP… Files For Flagbearer

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a widely anticipated move, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced his intention to submit his nomination forms for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race today.

Dr. Bawumia, who is seen as a frontrunner for the position, took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

In a tweet, he said, “Dear Friends, God willing tomorrow, Friday 16 June, I shall file my nomination forms and contest the @NPP_GH Presidential Primary. It is possible.”

On Tuesday, May 30, the Vice President’s nomination forms were picked up on his behalf by former Vice Chairman, Fred Oware and former National Organiser and Campaign Coordinator, Sammi Awuku.

The forms are expected to be filed at the NPP’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.

In a statement released by his campaign team, Dr. Bawumia expressed his excitement about the upcoming contest and emphasised his commitment to the success of the NPP.

He called on party members to support his candidacy and work together to secure victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The NPP opened nominations for its flagbearer elections on May 26 and will close on June 24.

So far, Alan Kyerematen is the only known aspirant who has submitted his nomination forms.

Aspiring presidential candidates are required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000 through a banker’s draft.

Already, in a major show of support and love, Dr. Bawumia has received the endorsement of several influential political figures in his ambition to lead the ruling party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The support for Dr. Bawumia reflects his overwhelming popularity and grassroots support, especially in the party’s stronghold of the Ashanti Region.

The endorsements come as Dr. Bawumia is widely considered the presumptive flagbearer of the NPP and the target of attacks from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some supporters of his challengers.

While there was mad rush to endorse Dr. Bawumia’s forms, some of the other aspirants are struggling to get people to endorse their forms, with others shopping for endorsers.

The Vice President, who appears to have closed consultation of all key stakeholders who matter recently, have over 90 per cent of the Majority Caucus in Parliament declaring their support for his bid to become the flagbearer.

“We have declared our unflinching support to the Vice President and we hope it could even be more,” the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said.

The Majority Chief Whip said the unanimous endorsement by the group gives little chance to the other contestants vying for the single slot to get such massive endorsement.

Already, the Vice President is enjoying the support of traditional leaders, the clergy and the Islamic leadership in the country, who are leading him to have his dream become reality.

Recently the Anglican Bishop of Accra, former President of the National House of Chiefs and Wulugu Naba, Naa Prof Nabila and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as well as the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Serebuor among other dignitaries accompanied the Vice President in informing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor about his ambition to lead the governing party to ‘break the 8’.

The Vice President is in the race with former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The rest are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong; Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko among others.

By Vincent Kubi