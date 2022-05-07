NPP Regional Race Heats Up

Freddie Blay

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that the party’s regional annual delegates’ conference which will see the election of new regional executive officers is scheduled to begin on May 27 and end on May 29, 2022.

The NPP said, in accord with this and following the successful conduct of the constituency annual delegates’ conference, its National Council would soon meet to fashion out appropriate rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the regional elections.

“It is hoped that all stakeholders and members of the party would respect and strictly abide by these guidelines in the appointment of the remaining constituency officers, and in the conduct of regional annual delegates conference, in the supreme interest of the party,” the NPP indicated in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu.

The party commended the rank and file of the NPP as well as candidates and their supporters, Constituency Elections Committee members and delegates of the just ended constituency annual delegates’ conference, for the peaceful conduct of the conference across the country held between April 28 and May 2, 2022.

The NPP also expressed gratitude to the Electoral Commission for supervising the conduct of the constituency executives’ elections in line with its statutory mandate.

“Equally, the party is appreciative of the role played by the media, security agencies, and all stakeholders in the successful conduct of the Constituency Annual Delegates Conference,” the statement added.

It said per the records of the party, constituency conferences have been successfully held in 255 constituencies across the country, and hoped that the remaining constituencies would, in the coming week, hold their conferences, to elect their executives.

“The party takes this opportunity to once again congratulate all the candidates who were successful in the Constituency Executives’ Elections and wishes them the very best in their tenure of office whilst assuring them of the party’s continuous support at all times.

“The party equally commends those who were unsuccessful in the elections for putting themselves up to serve the party, and more importantly, for respecting the rules of engagement in the interest of the party,” the statement added.

Appointment

The statement pointed out that the NPP’s constitution provides in Article 7 that each constituency shall have a constituency executive committee comprising 17 executives, 10 of whom are to be elected officers at a constituency annual delegates’ conference, and the remaining seven to be appointed.

Subsection (11) of Article 7, states that “Within 14 days of their election, the elected constituency officers and the Member of Parliament or parliamentary candidate shall, in consultation with the Regional Executive Committee, appoint the officers [Appointees]… ”

Pursuant to this, the party has directed that the 10 elected executives and their MP, where applicable, in the constituencies that have held their conferences, should take immediate steps to effect these appointments, in consultation with the respective Regional Executive Committees.

The officers to be appointed include Constituency Financial Secretary; Deputy Constituency Organiser; Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser; Deputy Constituency Nasara Coordinator; Deputy Constituency Women Organiser; Constituency Communications Officer; and Constituency Research and Elections Officer.

By Ernest Kofi Adu