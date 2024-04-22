NPP Seeks Access to Former Aspirants’ Billboard Spaces For 2024 Polls

Justin Kodua Frimpong

In a bold move, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has written to all former presidential and parliamentary aspirants, requesting access to their billboard spaces for the upcoming December elections.

According to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP seeks to utilize these strategic billboard locations to support the campaigns of their presidential and parliamentary candidates.

“We hereby serve notice on behalf of the party’s leadership, announcing the temporary use of your billboard spaces within your constituencies and across the country. The Party seeks to utilise these spaces to support our party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates’ campaigns,” the statement read.

The party emphasized the significance of visibility during this critical phase of the electoral process, stating that the former aspirants’ billboard spaces provide a valuable opportunity to amplify their message and effectively connect with a broader audience.

The statement further urged former aspirants with any reservations about the request to notify the office of the General Secretary.

The party expressed its deep appreciation for the consideration and collaboration of the former aspirants in this endeavour, as the NPP strives to ensure the success of their campaign.

This move by the NPP is seen as a strategic attempt to maximize their reach and influence during the upcoming elections, leveraging the existing billboard infrastructure across the country.

By Vincent Kubi