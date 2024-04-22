NPP Begs Former Aspirants For Billboards Space

The Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleading with all former Presidential and parliamentary aspirants, to allow the party to use their billboard spaces to sell the party projects and its presidential candidate towards the December elections.

According to the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong who appealed in a statement noted that “We hereby serve notice on behalf of the party’s leadership, announcing the temporary use of your billboard spaces within your constituencies and across the country. The Party seeks to utilise these spaces to support our party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates’ campaigns.”

The statement explained “We cannot overstate the significance of visibility as we navigate the critical phase of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Your strategically placed billboard locations provide a valuable opportunity to amplify our message and effectively connect with a broader audience”.

“Any former aspirants who have any reservations about the request are urged to notify the office of the General Secretary”.

It added that these billboard spaces are sought to bolster the campaigns of the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.

-BY Daniel Bampoe