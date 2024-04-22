NPP Announces Use Of Billboards For Campaign Efforts

Justin Kodua Frimpong

In a strategic move, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the temporary utilization of billboard spaces within constituencies across the country.

This decision was communicated by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, in a statement released earlier today.

According to the statement, the party’s leadership has served notice to the billboard owners, requesting the use of these valuable advertising spaces to support the campaigns of their presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Kodua emphasized the significance of visibility during this critical phase leading up to the upcoming elections, stating, “We cannot overstate the significance of visibility as we navigate the critical phase of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.”

The NPP believes that the strategically placed billboard locations provide a valuable opportunity to amplify their message and effectively connect with a broader audience. Kodua acknowledged the importance of collaboration, requesting that the billboard owners notify the office of the General Secretary if they have any reservations about the use of their billboard spaces.

“We deeply appreciate your consideration and collaboration in this endeavour, as we collectively strive to ensure the success of our campaign,” Kodua said in the statement.

This move by the NPP is a crucial step in their efforts to reach out to the electorate and solidify their support ahead of the crucial elections. The party’s leadership remains confident that the temporary use of the billboard spaces will contribute to the success of their campaign and ultimately, their victory at the polls.

By Vincent Kubi