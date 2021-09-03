NPP Shows Appreciation

John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed appreciation to the rank and file of the party, security agencies and the media for the successful conduct of the party’s 2021 constituency annual delegates’ conference held in the 275 constituencies across the country.

The conference, which was held from August 21 to August 27, is the first of its kind after the party’s historic 2020 general election victory.

A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu, said the constituency annual delegates’ conference afforded the party members an opportunity to deliberate on all matters affecting the organisation and the well-being of the party at the constituency levels.

The occasion was also used to pass appropriate resolutions for consideration, the statement added, and continued “the party is particularly enthused and satisfied at the level of compliance to the conference guidelines and the COVID-19 health protocols at each of the constituency conference.”

“Accordingly, the party commends all the delegates to the conference composed mainly of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, members of the council of elders/patrons as well as the respective constituency executives, for rising to the occasion and making the party proud,” the NPP noted.

According to the statement, the party is also appreciative of the efforts of the various National and Regional Officers who were deployed to the various constituencies to supervise the conferences for doing an excellent job.

“Undoubtedly, the NPP has added yet another enviable feat to its democratic credentials,” the statement concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu