NPP Supporters Vandalize Sagnarigu Party Office

Part of the Sagnarigu NPP constituency party office destroyed

Some angry youth believed to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sagnarigu constituency, have vandalized the constituency party office.

The angry youth destroyed the doors, glass windows and other properties belonging to the party.

According to the youth, there is a deliberate attempt by some constituency executives to deny any interested person to pick up nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

They accused the Sagnarigu constituency executives of trying to impose on them the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate, Madam Felicia Tetteh who has picked a nomination form to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

In a viral video, the angry youth are heard saying “you cannot impose anybody on us, the party has a constitution and every qualified person has the right to pick up a nomination form to contest for the primaries.”

They claimed that the executives responsible for issueing the nomination forms to interested party members have refused to show up at the Sagnarigu constituency office.

“Because they want Felicia to go unopposed they have refused to come to the office and issue any form to any party member but we will resist any attempt to impose anybody on us,” they said.

“We are destroying the party office and if they want to arrest us they can go ahead we are ready to face any consequences.”

The Sagnarigu constituency is one of the orphan constituencies the NPP is holding its primaries to election its candidates for the 2024 general elections.

BY Eric Kombat, Sagnarigu