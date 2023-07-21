1 Killed, 7 Injured on Kumasi-Bawku Bus Attack

One person has been killed by suspected assailants near Walewale in the West Mamprusis municipality of the North East region.

DGN Online gathered that on Friday July 21, 2023 dawn a group of people shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale in the North East region.

Some seven persons sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the attack.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.

The North East Regional Command has launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

Meanwhile, the bus which was involved in the attack strangely caught fire in front of the Nalerigu place station where it was parked for investigation.

The police has since commenced investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the fire involving the parked bus.

BY Eric Kombat, Walewale