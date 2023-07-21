Hannah Bissiw, Enters Third Marriage

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was taken by surprise as their National Women’s Organizer, Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw, revealed that she recently got married quietly.

This allegedly marks her third marriage; DGN Online has learnt leaving many curious about the details of her new husband.

Messages of congratulations have started pouring in from party supporters and loved ones on social media with pictures of the two lovebirds circulating along with the messages.

Dr. Bissiw, a prominent figure within the NDC, gained significant media attention back in 2014 when she tied the knot with Dr. Francis Kpormego, a medical practitioner based in Jamaica.

However, it seems that their relationship has hit a rock, leading Dr. Bissiw to begin a new chapter in her personal life with her new hubby whose identity is not publicly known.

The specifics surrounding her new partner are currently unknown, as Dr. Bissiw has chosen to keep them under wraps. This has fueled curiosity among the public, with people desperate to uncover the identity and background of her new spouse.

Being a mother, Dr. Bissiw has been actively involved in politics and has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights within the NDC.

Her personal life has garnered attention from both political opponents and supporters, particularly as political parties gear up for upcoming elections.

While the public eagerly awaits more information about Dr. Bissiw’s new husband, it remains uncertain whether she will disclose any details or if she intends to keep her personal life more private moving forward. For now, the attention will likely shift back to the political landscape as the NDC prepares for its next political endeavors, with Dr. Bissiw continuing her role as the National Women’s Organizer having failed to clinch the Tano South seat in the last two elections.

In 2014, Dr. Bissiw’s marriage to Dr. Kpormeg made headlines after her then husband allegedly surprised her with a Toyota Prado for her birthday, which drew criticism.

Dr. Bissiw, who is a veterinary doctor by profession and a deputy minister of Agriculture at the time of her second marriage, defended her husband, stating that he was a well-to-do individual who owned over six major establishments and therefore could afford the car without any government funds.

She further explained that her husband had traveled all the way from Jamaica just to throw the birthday party, which took place at the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) premises.

Born on July 23, 1972, in Techimantia, a town in Ghana’s newly created Ahafo region, Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw has had an impressive political career.

She previously served as the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and has also been the former Member of Parliament for Tano South.

Dr. Bissiw completed her education at Kumasi Girls Secondary School and later obtained a scholarship during Rawling’s regime to pursue DVM studies at the Agrarian University of Havana in Cuba.

She was said to be the vet doctor to the household of the Rawlings caring for their pets before she was stopped owing to some misunderstanding.

As more details emerge about Dr. Bissiw’s latest marriage, the nation will be watching closely to see how this new development may impact her role within the NDC and her future political endeavors.

