PR, Media Practitioners Dialogue on Enhancing Collaboration

Newmark Group CEO, Gilbert Manirakiza

Public Relations experts and media practitioner in Africa have shared their thoughts on how the two interdependent groups can work more closely together for mutual benefits.

Speaking during a Newmark Group Limited webinar to mark the 2023 World PR Day, the panelists highlighted the essential role of collaboration between PR Practitioners and media professionals to foster meaningful connections with target audiences, create impactful narratives and build strong brands.

The panelists were Manager of Corporate Communications at GRIDCo Ghana, Dzifa Bampoh, Managing Partner for GLG Communications Nigeria, Omawumi Ogbe, Sulaiman Aledeh, renowned Nigerian Journalist, Director at Portland Communications Kenya, Joel Chacha and Newmark Group CEO, Gilbert Manirakiza.

In his submission, Joel Chachaindicated that in the era of convergence and the shrinking news landscape, the challenge of capturing attention is universal, transcending borders.

“Attention spans have dwindled, and relatability and authenticity become paramount. In order to solve these challenges, we need to anchor our content in data and research, ensuring that strategic insights back every product launch or campaign,” he said.

Ms. Ogbe said the world is drowning in information hence PR practitioners must make their communication relevant to their target audiences by speaking the language of their audiences.

Ms. Bampoe touched on the importance of PR practitioners being innovative and creative saying there is a new normal where journalists are now working in public relations which come with valuable skills in digital eco space and technology use.

Mr. Manirakiza, said at their core, public relations and journalism are interconnected and reliant on trust.

He indicated that as the media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented and the explosion of content automation looms, collaboration becomes more crucial than ever.

“We must navigate this changing landscape together, ensuring that human-generated content remains distinguishable and trustworthy amidst the rise of machine-generated content.

In the face of Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominance, our partnership must grow stronger to safeguard the integrity of information. In Africa, where technology consumption is high, we have a unique role in mediating and engaging with these currents,” he said.

The webinar was themed, “Collaborating for Success: Unleashing the Synergy Between Media and PR Practitioners”.

Since its inception in 2021, World PR Day has been held to recognize the power and influence of Public Relations in shaping opinions, driving change, and fostering understanding.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri