Ghana Maintains FIFA Ranking

Black Stars have maintained their 59th spot in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA rankings, with no movement up or down.

Despite experiencing a slight decrease of 4.88 points in the June rankings, it did not affect their overall position on the table. In the African rankings, Ghana remains in the 11th place.

During June 2023, Ghana played only one match, resulting in a 0-0 draw against Madagascar in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The top 10 positions globally remain unchanged, dominated exclusively by European and South American teams.

World Champions Argentina hold the top spot, followed by France in second place and Brazil in third. England, Belgium, and Croatia round out the top six.

In Africa, Morocco retains its position as the highest-ranked team at 13th globally, with Senegal following in 18th place. Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt complete the top five ranked African teams.

Ghana will return to action in September, with an important match against Central African Republic. They need a positive result to secure qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.