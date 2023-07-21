Deadly Shooting Overshadows Women’s World Cup Start

Police officers cordon off an area near the site of a shooting in central Auckland

Three people have been confirmed dead by the New Zealand police after it responded yesterday to reports of shots being fired in a building in downtown Auckland, the city where the first game of the Women’s World Cup was played yesterday.

Police said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street, close to a World Cup fan zone that had not opened for the day. Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

“Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning,” New Zealand police tweeted. “Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased.”

New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said. “The government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”

Officials from Eden Park, where the game between New Zealand and Norway was scheduled to be played following an opening ceremony for the tournament, said security would be heightened ahead of the first match and encouraged ticket holders to arrive to the stadium early.

“There will be an increased security presence within the precinct and across the venue. Additional traffic management measures are in place,” the officials said.

Hipkins said the shooter was armed with a pump-action shotgun. Police arrived one minute after the first emergency call and had run into harm’s way to save lives, he said.

“These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic,” Hipkins said.

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street about 7:20 a.m. Police swarmed the area and closed off streets.