NPP Team Submits Elections Report

John Boadu receiving copy of the report from Yaw Osafo-Maafo

The 2020 Elections Review Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday presented its final report to the leadership of the party at its headquarters in Accra.

The nine-member committee was set up by the party and inaugurated on December 14, 2020, to review the NPP’s performance in the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Chairman of the Committee, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, said the Committee engaged all the relevant stakeholders of the party in all the constituencies across the country in coming up with “this comprehensive report.”

The National Executive Committee set up the 2020 Elections Review Committee to make an honest and impartial inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding the party’s participation and performance in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The committee was tasked to produce a comprehensive report with recommendations to improve the political and electoral fortunes of the NPP in future elections.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu, who received the report on behalf of the party, commended the members of the committee for the excellent job.

He assured members of the committee that the party would peruse the report and take steps to implement the recommendations therein.

According to him, the National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet early next week to officially adopt the report that is expected to guide the operations of the party for the short to medium term.

The Yaw Osafo-Maafo-led committee had Ama Frimpomaa Dwomoh as the Secretary and Paapa Owusu Ankomah, Elizabeth Ohene, Fred Oware, Awal Mohammed, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Salamatu Forgor, and Kwame Osei Prempeh as other members.

By Ernest Kofi Adu