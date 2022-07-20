NPP To Upgrade Communication

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) in a chat with NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to strengthen the communication wing of the party to help market the government’s positive works.

It would be recalled that several NPP members have continually complained bitterly about the seeming non-performance of the party’s communications team.

According to them, the President Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration has chalked successes in political office but the positive works are not being broadcast enough.

Meanwhile, it seems the newly-elected executives of the party, led by Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, have also realised the lackadaisical show of the NPP communications team.

The new executives, who have just started their four-year mandate, have therefore announced plans to strengthen the party’s communications team to make them effective.

Party General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua aka JFK, said the party’s communications team are not marketing Nana Akufo-Addo’s good works enough.

This development, he lamented, has given room for people, especially the opponents of the NPP, to unjustifiably attack the NPP administration, even though it has performed very well.

According to the energetic politician, the new administration would surely put in place measures to make the communications team strong and efficient.

“The NPP Communication Team will surely be strengthened. Our communication team would start to preach about the outstanding performance of the NPP administration.

“This will make it possible for the party to attract new members, thereby making victory 2024 a mere formality for us,” JFK disclosed on Akoma FM in Kumasi.

According to NPP General Secretary, the Akufo-Addo’s administration has delivered so much, and it was important that the party’s communications team preached about the achievements.

JFK opined that if the communications team start working now, the party would not struggle to market the person who would be elected as the NPP flagbearer for elections 2024.

The NPP Chief Scribe stated that the party would rely heavily on the outstanding performance of President Akufo-Addo to campaign and attract massive votes in 2024.

In this regard, JFK said the government’s splendid works would be broadcast in the media and other platforms from now till the next elections, which is two years away.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi