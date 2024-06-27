NPP ‘Veep’ Race: Bawumia Picks Napo

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Barring any last minute changes, it is more than certain that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would outdoor Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as its Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2024 general elections.

It follows a series of wide consultations among key and influential people in not only the NPP, but across the length and breadth of the country by its Presidential Candidate/Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sources say on Tuesday evening, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the incumbent Vice President, met and presented the name of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, famously known as Napo, to President Akufo-Addo as his proposed choice for the position of NPP Running Mate.

President Akufo-Addo was said to have accepted the choice of name in good faith and promised to give his blessings and support to his candidature.

The NPP Flagbearer is, therefore, expected to present the name of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to the National Council of the party sometime next week, which will be followed by an official announcement.

This will bring to an end months of wild speculations about who gets to partner Dr. Bawumia as running mate for the 2024 general elections, and changing the dynamics of its campaign.

This is said to be part of reasons why Napo has been criss-crossing the country meeting stakeholders.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh was born on May 23, 1968 in Ashanti New Town, a suburb of Kumasi, and hails from Pakyi No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

He started his basic education at KNUST Primary and continued to Prempeh College in Kumasi, for his middle school education.

He studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and completed his MB CHB in 1994. He continued with post-graduate studies in MSc. Clinical Epidemiology at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences in 1998 and at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University where he studied Leadership and Government (certificate course).

In 2002, he pursued postgraduate training in surgery in the UK (MRCS).

Prior to entering Parliament, Napo served as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009.

He is also a medical doctor and served as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.

Member of Parliament

As a Ghanaian parliamentarian, he represents Manhyia South in Kumasi, formerly representing Manhyia.

Minister of Education

He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on January 10, 2017 to serve as Minister for Education.

Napo served in that role for four years until January 6, 2021 when the tenure of the president and his ministers ended.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh also contributed to the educational sector of Ghana as a Minister of Education, such as improving infrastructure, promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and leading the government’s flagship programme Free Senior High School (SHS).

Minister of Energy

In 2021, President Akufo-Addo, after being re-elected as President, named Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Minister of Energy.

Committees

Dr. Opoku Prempeh is a member of the Defense and Interior Committee and also of the Appointments Committee.

Awards

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was adjudged the Best Minister in Ghana in 2017 and 2019.

He was also the recipient of the 2020 Harvard Ministerial Medal of Achievement.

In May 2021, the University of Education Winneba conferred on him an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

In July 2021, the University of Professional Studies also awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

The University of Cape Coast is the latest institution to recognise Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s contributions to the development of Ghana and his immense service to the university.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu