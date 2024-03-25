NPP Will Win Ellembelle For First Time – Kwasi Bonzoh

Kwasi Bonzoh

The newly-elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh, is confident that the party will win the orphan seat for the first time come December 7, this year.

He has, therefore, asked all party members to bury their differences and rally behind him to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to continue with developmental projects initiated by the NPP in the constituency.

Kwasi Bonzoh said this after he was declared winner of the parliamentary primary held at Esiama in the constituency, on Saturday.

The Ellembelle District Chief Executive polled 523 out of 787 valid votes cast.

His only contender, Abekah Dauda, bagged 264 of the votes.

It would be recalled that the parliamentary primaries in all NPP orphan constituencies were held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, across the country. However, the Ellembelle Constituency election was postponed following some disagreements.

Both the national and regional executives of the party managed to resolve the issues and the area’s parliamentary primary was held last Saturday.

In his victory message, Kwasi Bonzoh, who was the NPP’s candidate in the area in the last general elections, thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him yet again, by electing him to lead the party in the 2024 parliamentary election.

The NPP parliamentary candidate, popularly called Bonzoh K, pointed out that he has contributed significantly to the development of the Ellembelle District since assuming office as the DCE.

“The Ellembelle District has seen massive development under my leadership as the DCE, and this has reflected in the massive support I receive from the people,” he stated.

“My aim now is to collaborate with all party members to work hard and win the Ellembelle seat for the NPP for the first time come December 7,” he stressed.

He called for unity in the party and promised to extend friendly overtures to his contender and supporters, to help bring massive victory to the party in the area in the December 7 general election.

“I will visit my Muslim brothers and sisters at Kanhbuinli where my contender hails from on Friday and worship with them in the mosque as part of the reconciliation process.

“I will also attend a thanksgiving service on Sunday, God willing. We have about only eight months to campaign, but we will work hard to defeat the NDC in the constituency,” he indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Esiama