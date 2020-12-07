NPP Wins Tema Central Special Voting

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) have won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Special Voting conducted in the Tema Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

At the Community 8 Police Station where the exercise was conducted in the Constituency, NPP won the Presidential special voting with 345 votes against 218 ballots obtained by NDC as CPP and NDP managed a single vote each out of the 671 registered special voters.

The remaining candidates obtained no vote in the special voting, which started at exactly 7:00 a.m and ended smoothly 5:00 p.m.

At the Parliamentary elections, two neighbours who both resides at Community 10 in Tema and battling to represent the area in Parliament, Hanson Nii Noi Yvei Nortey won by obtaining 360 votes against the NDC candidate, Ebi Bright who had 204 ballots.

The exercise was conducted for members of the security agencies, electoral officials and media personnel.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema