Vote Counting Begins

The counting of votes has started in some parts of the country.

Polls closed around 5:00pm today.

Voting had been ongoing across 38,622 polling stations across the nation since 7:00am this morning.

Ballot papers have been sorted out in polling stations like

31st December Women’s Day Care Centre No.2, Takoradi 1 polling centre in the Takoradi constituency.

Counting of ballot papers is also ongoing currently at the United nursery polling station in the Tamale Central Constituency.

For the Sekondi trotro polling station in Takoradi, Western Region, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC polled 55 votes, President Nana Akufo- Addo polled 182 votes.

In the presidential elections at the Sunyani East Police heardquarters BB polling center, President Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 240 votes, former President John Mahama of the NDC garnered 96 votes, GUM had two votes, GFP one vote. There was one rejected ballot, with total ballots cast totaling 342.

Results from the Subin Ayisi Boateng Fuel station showed that in the Presidential Election, NPP polled 368 and NDC garnered

71.

At the Fire Service B polling centre in Nkwakwa, NPP had 225 presidential votes, NDC 75 presidential votes, GUM three votes. One vote was rejected.

The parliamentary results for the Fire Service B in Nkwakwa, NDC had 88 votes, NPP, 234, GUM 4, CPP 5.

From the Suhum Okorase Presbyterian School Polling Center, NPP and President Akufo-Addo got 304 votes in the presidential votes, NDC and John Mahama had 89 votes. The rest of the parties and independent presidential candidate had zero vote.

For Hohoe Christ the King polling centre, Nana Akufo-Addo had 837 presidential votes, John Mahama had 601 votes. For the parliamentary, NPP’s John Peter Amewu had 1,291 votes and NDC’s Margaret Kwaku had 147 votes.

In the presidential elections at the Sunyani Police headquarters polling station A, NPP garnered 97 votes, NDC 61 votes, GUM 1 vote. Total votes casted were 159, with total expected votes numbering 253.

Anyaa market Square Presidential results.

Centre A:

NPP 341

NDC 153

GUM 2

Centre B:

NPP 307

NDC 294

GUM 1

LPG

Centre C:

NPP 303

NDC 186

GUM 2

In the New Juabeng South SDA Unit presidential race, NPP had 307, NDC garnered 98 votes. In the parliamentary race, NPP got 312 votes while NDC got 96.

Provisional results from the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency Christian Methodist SHS 1A for presidential are: NPP 181, NDC 75, GUM 1, CPP 1, GFP 1, GCPP 1, and for parliamentary, NPP got 191, NDC 66, with two ballots rejected.

At the Apowa Pentecost Central Entiya, Ahanta West in the Western Region, NPP polled 273 votes in the presidential, NDC 79, GUM 8. There were four rejected votes in the presidential election. For the parliamentary, NPP had 236, NDC 10, GUM 7, CPP 2, APC 1, with 4 rejected votes. 363 out of 503 votes were casted.

For the presidential race in the

Ketu South – Viefe RC JHS, NPP garnered 49 votes, NDC 280

PPP 1. There were 22 rejected votes.

In the Kpelikope in Ketu North, NDC and John Mahama had 303 in presidential votes, Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP had 100 votes. The parliamentary election, NPP’s Kofi Dzamesi had 203, and NDC’s James Avedzi had 228.

Results from the United Primary School (B) show that in the presidential election, NPP polled 124 votes while NDC garnered 382 votes. PNC polled 1 vote, GUM 2, with rejected votes being seven. In the parliamentary race, NPP had 144 votes, NDC polled 365, PNC had 0, with rejected votes being 5.

At the Tema East Constituency Twedase polling station, presidential results were NPP 866, NDC had 596, and CPP 1. For parliamentary election, NPP garnered 863, NDC 595, GUM 9; rejected votes were 9.

At the Aboabo Post Office A, in the Asawase Constituency, NPP had 108 presidential votes, NDC 362 presidential votes, PNC 1, NDP 1, GUM 0.

In Aboabo Post Office B, Asawase, NPP had 78 presidential votes, NDC 296, with the remaining parties and independent presidential candidate scoring zero.

At the Presby JHS polling station in Akwatia, NPP polled 225, NDC 123. There were 4 rejected votes. For the parliamentary election, NPP had 173 votes, NDC 175, with three votes.

At the Presby Primary, Akwatia presidential race, NPP 213 had votes, NDC had garnered 98, rejected votes were three.

To be updated…