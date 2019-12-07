NPP Wishes UK Conservative Party Luck In Polls

John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has wished its sister Party, the United Kingdom Conservative Party the best of luck in the upcoming polls.

It has also called on the people of the United Kingdom to renew the mandate of the Conservative Party and its Leader, Boris Johnson as the country goes to the polls next week Thursday, December 12, 2019.

NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, General Secretary, John Boadu, said“It cannot be doubted that the UK, under the reins of the Conservative Party have witnessed and continues to witness major economic transformation and significant strides in its development pursuit”.

The statement noted that the governing Conservative Party has done a lot to deserve another term in office.

BY Melvin Tarlue