NPP Women Battle Ready For 2020

Kate Gyamfuah

The women’s wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resolved to work assiduously to retain the party in power.

It said it would want to ensure the continuation of its pro-poor policies of the Akufo-Addo administration for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The National Women’s Organiser of the NPP, Kate Gyamfua, who spoke at the opening of the maiden National Women’s Conference of the party at the Sekondi College in the Western Region, said even though victory for the party in the 2020 general election is inevitable, they would not be complacent.

The three-day conference is on the theme: ‘women on the move for victory 2020’, and they are seeking to ‘retool and re-energise’ the various women groupings in moving the party towards a resounding 2020 victory.

She said the NPP government had brought “great relief” to women than any other government in the history of Ghana through its policies and programmes and mentioned that policies such as the Free Senior High School (FSHS), ‘planting for food and jobs’, Ghana school feeding programmes and the ‘one district, one factory’, among other initiatives, are serving as catalyst for national development.

She added that they would use the conference to build the capacity of its women and ensure that they articulate better the programmes and policies of the government.

First Lady

In her brief speech, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo commended the NPP women highly for persistently sacrificing for the party at all times.

She said they were splendid in 2016 and urged them to work extra hard to maintain the momentum to ensure the NPP retains power in 2020.

“We need to unite as women to fight our common opponents, but let us resist apathy. Our first term had not been easy, but let me assure you that the years ahead will be better looking at the various policies being implemented,” she said.

Chief Of Staff

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare said the NPP has, through its policies, demonstrated that it is the only political party that is interested in the welfare of Ghanaians, particularly women and children.

“We the women will lead the battle in 2020. We will move from house to house, market to market and church to church to preach the party’s good news to the people,” she indicated.

Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of NPP, Freddie W. Blay, said the critical role played by women for NPP’s victory in 2016 is still fresh in the memories of many people and urged them to continue good work ahead of the 2020 general election.

He said it would take more than three years to fix the country’s economy which collapsed under the previous NDC government, and appealed to the rank and file to be patient since the party would do everything within the law to ensure the government continues to perform to the satisfaction of all.

John Boadu

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said women are largely beneficiaries of the many interventions, programmes and policies of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He praised Madam Gyamfua for the successful organisation of the conference, which he described as timely.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi