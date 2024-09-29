NPP Youth Leader Rallies Party Faithful For Total Victory

The National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has boldly declared that victory is the only option for the party in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a sea of supporters at the “Walk for Bold Solutions” health walk in Accra, Mustapha emphasized: “The only verdict we know going into election 2024 is win or win. We don’t know defeat. All we know is victory for Dr. Bawumia and nothing else.”

Mustapha’s remarks came amidst a charged atmosphere, as thousands of party faithfuls gathered to demonstrate their support for the NPP.

“The NDC shouldn’t even have fielded a candidate for this election,” Mustapha asserted, highlighting the current government’s achievements.

He cautioned against complacency, urging the youth to become ambassadors for the party: “We must campaign vigorously to consolidate our gains in the polls. We cannot afford to be complacent.”

The “Walk for Bold Solutions” event, organized by the NPP’s national youth wing, featured addresses from the party’s parliamentary candidates for the Greater Accra region.

Key parliamentary candidates, including those from the Greater Accra region, took to the stage to rally support and outline their vision for the country.

