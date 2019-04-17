NPP’s Regional Elections Slated For May 18

John Boadu

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set Saturday, May 18, 2019 as the date for the conduct of its extraordinary regional delegates conferences.

NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, made the announcement to the media on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Accra, saying the party’s special regional executive committee meetings have also been scheduled to begin on May 3rd in the Bono Region and continue on May 4th in Northern Region, May 5th in Western and Volta Regions.

The forthcoming extraordinary regional delegates conferences and special regional Executive Committee Meetings are being held in pursuance to Article 18 and Article 9 respectively, of the Party’s Constitution.

“The essence of these conferences and meetings,” according to Mr. Boadu, “is to elect or appoint (as the case may be) persons to occupy vacant regional executive positions in accordance with the party’s constitution and guidelines of the National Executive Committee and National Council.”

The decision to hold the extraordinary regional delegates conferences and special regional executive meetings have been necessitated by the need to fill vacant regional executive positions, occasioned by the creation of six new regions.

According to Mr. Boadu, “in the light of this, these regional conferences and special regional executive committee meetings shall be held ONLY in regions affected by the regional reorganization.”

He added that “for the avoidance of doubt, the extraordinary regional delegates conferences shall be held in the newly created regions comprising the Oti Region, Western North Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, Savanna Region and North East Region, whereas the “traditional regions” from which these new regions were carved, comprising the Volta Region, Western Region, Bono Region and Northern Region, shall hold special Regional Executive Committee Meetings.”

The Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings, he stated, would be held in strict compliance with Article 9(24) of the Party Constitution.

According to him, the delegates conferences would be attended by all Members of the Regional Executive Committee in the Region, Members of Parliament in the Region, Members of the Constituency Executive Committee in the Region, Regional Representative on the National Council from the Region, one TESCON member from each of the recognized tertiary institution in the Region and all Founding Members from the Region who were signatories to the registration documents of the Party at the Electoral Commission.

Committees

The party has formed regional elections committees for all the six newly created regions with the Committee for Oti Region having Omari Wadie (Chairman) Isaac Attah Anane (Member)

And Abunyaa Magdalene (Member)

Western North Region committee has Kwesi Nkrumah as Chairman, Captain Aidoo and

Dr. Isaac Segoh as members.

Bono East Region ‘s Committee has Nana Obiri Boahene as Chairman with Prince Donyinah

Judith Agyei as members, while Ahafo Region’s election committee has Sammi Awuku as Chairman, with Owusu Bempong and Cecelia Amoah Gyan serving as members.

Savannah Region’s committee is to be chaired by Rita Asobayire, with Dr. Clifford Braimah

Alhaji Adam Zakari both being members.

North East Region’s Committee is to be chaired by Evans Nimako, and Seth Boyoyo as well as Amidu Abdul Karim are members.

Aspirants are to pay to the Chairperson of the Regional Elections Committee a non-refundable nomination fee of Gh₵ 1,000 for the Chairperson position and Gh₵ 500 for other positions.

BY Melvin Tarlue