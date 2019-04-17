‘New History Curriculum Not For Amplifying J.B. Danquah’s Role’

The late JB Danquah

THE NATIONAL Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has dismissed media reports that the introduction of a new history curriculum for primary schools is intended to amplify the role of Dr. Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah in the independent struggle of Ghana.

Concerns have been raised on certain social and electronic media platforms that the new history curriculum for

primary schools is skewed towards amplifying the role of Dr. J.B. Danquah in Ghana’s history to serve a

political interest.

But the NaCCA in a statement issued by its Acting Executive Secretary, Dr. Prince H. Armah, says “these concerns tend to give a partisan political colouration to the development of the history

curriculum which NaCCA considers regrettable.”

The statement noted that “NaCCA therefore wishes to provide the following important clarifications: history is chronological and periodical in nature, the period covered in the history curriculum at the primary level focuses mainly on the pre-independent events that formed the basis for the later

development of political activities which contributed to the independence of Ghana.”

It added that “at this stage Dr. J. B. Danquah played a prominent role. It is therefore important for our young learners to appreciate the chronology of the events of our political history, at the JHS and SHS levels, the history curriculum will highlight further details on the independence and post-independence political activities.”

According to the statement, “this is where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other political

leaders and regimes feature more prominently.”

Dr. J.B. Danquah whose full name is Joseph Kwame Kyeretwi Boakye Danquah was born December 21, 1895 at Bepong, Gold Coast now Ghana and died February 4, 1965, in Nsawam Prison Ghana.

He was a lawyer, author, and politician and played a pivotal role throughout Ghana’s pursuit of independence and during the country’s early years up until his death.

He was jailed by former President Kwame Nkrumah and died in cell.

Dr. J.B. Danquah was an uncle to President Nana Akufo-Addo who has faced several criticisms for ‘trying to rewrite’ the history of Ghana to favor him (J.B. Danquah) and other personalities of the then United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

It says the experts who designed the curriculum were not selected on the basis of any political considerations, and it is unfortunate for anyone to suggest otherwise.

The statement added that “the likes of Prof. Kwame Osei Kwarteng, Prof. Wilson Yayoh, Dr. Samuel Boadi Siaw, Mrs. Anitha Adu-Boahen and other historians

who worked on the History Curriculum are all scholars of great repute and proven integrity who have

nothing to gain by skewing historical facts one way or the other.”

It said for quality assurance, the curriculum was reviewed by Professor Emeritus D. E. K. Amenumey.

“Whilst NaCCA appreciates and values public feedback on the new curriculum as an important element in

helping to improve learning outcomes through a robust and responsive curriculum,” it stated, “we wish to state for the avoidance of doubt that our work is based mainly on academic and professional considerations.”

It concluded that “NaCCA looks forward to receiving more feedbacks from the public on the new curriculum. Further, NaCCA wishes to thank the public for the generally warm reception given to the new standards-based curriculum.”

BY Melvin Tarlue