Yaw Baah Leads NPP Research Team

Yaw Baah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Mr Yaw Baah, a Senior Partner of Sterling Partnership law firm as chairman of the Research Committee of the party.

Mr Baah, a former Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, is also a member of the Vetting Committee of the NPP.

The appointment was made pursuant to Article 10(3) of the NPP constitution.

Mr Baah chaired the Legal Committee of Parliament during his tenure as a parliamentarian.

He also represented the Parliament of Ghana on the Georgina Wood Committee, the National Media Commission and also served as Ghana’s Parliament sole delegate to the ACP-EU Joint Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, between 2006 and 2008.

Mr Baah, who was once the youth organiser of the NPP in the UK and Ireland in the formative years of the NPP, is currently a senior fellow of the Danquah Institute (DI).

He brings on board his rich experience from Parliament and the United Kingdom.