NSA Receives Aboagye- Menyeh Report

Prof. Menyeh (2nd L) presenting the report to Prof. Twumasi. With them is Richard Quarshie, a member of the committee

The committee tasked to mediate in the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) impasse on Monday presented its report to the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi.

The three-member committee chaired by Prof. Menyeh was assigned the role of finding a solution to the impasse that has delayed the GAA’s congress, as well as make recommendations to serve as a guide for the association’s future operations.

And presenting the report to the NSA boss at its Accra office, the committee chairman pointed out that hearing the two aggrieved parties informed its outcomes and recommendations.

It recommended that persons nominated for more than one position should be informed about it to settle on one, after which a publication be effected by the secretary general for delegates to become fully aware of persons running for the various positions.

The committee proposed that ex-presidents or chairmen can be made ordinary members without voting rights but that will be subject to Congress approval.

And to the committee chairman, it will give due recognition to past officials and also allow for them to bring on board their experience for the further development of athletics.

The committee stated that the secretary general should provide that information to the nominated persons early enough to afford them adequate time to prepare for congress and also canvass for votes, even though the GAA constitution gives exclusive power to the executives to decide on date, venue and time of congress,

It also advised that the secretary general should send members’ minutes of the general assembly few days before congress.

The committee called on the GAA to fix the election date for not less than a month from the date the parties reach an agreement and have terms of settlement entered in court.

The NSA boss commended the committee members for completing the work ahead of the GAA’s next appearance in court on April 29.

Richard Quarshie and Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng supported Prof. Menyeh as members.