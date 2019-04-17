Geoyan Health Walk Rocks Kwahu

Yaw Nkansah

Managing Director of Geoyan Enterprise, dealers in cornmill, concrete mixer and hardware, George Yaw Nkansah, says all is set for the Geoyan-Kwahuman health walk this Saturday.

Participants are expected to meet at the Obo Central Market at 5:00am, and it will start from Nkawkaw to Nyarkoa Ba Nyarko Royal Hotel.

“All is set for the event; it is another opportune time to stretch, burn calories and network. We have been working all year, and so we decided to put this together to promote health awareness,” Yaw Nkansah said in an interview.

“We want to inculcate the habit of regular exercise in society, so we are urging all Kwahuman and all those coming for the Easter festivities to join in the exercise. It’s going to be fun. We have arranged for health screening and refreshment,” he added.

The event has received support by way of sponsorship from Geoyan Enterprise, SP Mineral Water Nkawkaw, East Cantonment Pharmacy, Bedita Pharmacy, Nyarkoa Ba Nyarko Royal Hotel and Renie Chemist.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum