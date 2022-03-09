NPRA Celebrates Ghanaian Women

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) celebrated the Ghanaian woman on this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) saying the hard work women in this country continue to exhibit in contributing to the national economy is exceptional.

In a statement to commemorate the Day, the NPRA said women in Ghana have access to a broader pool of skills and talent that has enabled them to contribute not only to the national socio-economic development but importantly towards a more sustainable pensions industry in the country.

“The NPRA on this occasion of International Women’s Day wishes also to encourage Ghanaian women to join the campaign to increase pension coverage in the country,” it said.

Currently, women have greater numbers within the informal sector majority of whom are not on pension schemes and the NPRA believes its initiatives that aim to inspire and campaign for greater participation of women in pensions activities will help women join a pension scheme.

“We encourage women in the country who are not on pension schemes to register and join pension schemes to ensure decent retirement from their current hard work.

It is noted that women within small businesses face some challenges both before and during retirement typically resulting in dramatically lower financial security in retirement than men. The NPRA recognising this has put in place plans to help women in the informal sector, in particular, to plan for retirement,” it said.

The NPRA also encourage pension providers to endeavour to make a conscious effort to give women confidence in pension participation as well as finding ways to provide easy access to pension products by leveraging on advances in technology to reach under-served pockets of society, including women.

“The Authority share the connotation of the theme for this year’s celebration “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” as programmes and activities of the Authority are geared towards gender equality and sustainable and decent pensions for all women,” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri