NR Minister Hands Over Tricycle Ambulances To MMDA’s

Alhaasan Shani Shaibu with Sule Salifu addressing journalists in Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Shaibu, has handed over 32 tricycle ambulances to the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale, Alhaji Shani indicated that the initiative is aimed at assisting healthcare delivery in the most deprived areas of the region.

He disclosed that each Metropolis, Municipality, and District Assembly in the Northern Region will get two tricycle ambulances to assist in conveying people to the health centers in their catchment areas.

“As time goes on, and we think that it is a worthy investment, we will speak with the health authorities, so that we could add more,” he added.

Mr. Shaibu however urged the various MMDAs to ensure that the tricycles are used for the purpose for which it has been presented to them to enhance health delivery in the northern region.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sule Salifu, on behalf of the region thanked the regional minister and the president for the great initiative.

He noted that the tricycle ambulances will further complement the effort made by President Nana Akufu-Addo during his first time in office when he provided each district with an ambulance.

He assured that the various MMDAs will ensure that the tricycle ambulances will be properly taken care of and also ensure that it serves their purpose.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale