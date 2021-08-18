NRSA Honours Koduah Atuahene • For Role In Transition

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) formerly a Commission has awarded its Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance, Kwame Koduah Atuahene.

He is credited for playing an instrumental role in the state-run organisation’s transition from a Commission into an Authority.

The award was announced at the closing ceremony of a Mid-Year Performance Review Conference in Takoradi by the Authority convened to assess and critically appraise their performance for the first half of the year.

Mr. Atuahene was eulogized for his “exemplary leadership and more than a decade of selfless contribution to the work of the Authority” and for “championing the cause of road safety through relentless advocacy and cross-sectoral engagement.”

In the view of Management of the Authority, Atuahene who is a lawyer by profession’s effort at spearheading the development of a new Legislative Instrument (LI) to operationalize the Authority’s new mandate is commendable.

The Regulations is expected to drive a new agenda for road safety that demands enhanced responsibility from all road safety actors in Ghana.

Prior to his new role as Head of Regulations, Inspections, and Compliance, Mr. Atuahene led the Communications Unit of the Authority to execute a robust and successful campaign for road safety in the media whilst ensuring that road safety policies and interventions reflect the safety concerns of the public.

Kwame Koduah Atuahene, a lawyer and communications expert, joined the Authority as an Information Officer and has risen through the ranks to lead the newly established Directorate for Regulations, Inspections & Compliance.

In this role, he leads the task of ensuring an improvement in quality of road safety-related services and regulatory administration of the commercial road transport sector.