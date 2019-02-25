NSA Chief Visits Volta Office

Prof. Peter Twumasi (4th left) and Ampofi Jnr. with some of the Volta staff in a pose after the visit
New Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, on Friday paid a working visit to the Volta regional office of the authority in Ho.
The purpose of the visit was to get first-hand information on challenges facing sports development in the region and interact with the staff of the authority.
He was highly impressed with the performance of his Volta staff and the successful constitution of district sports units in all the assemblies of the region by the management of Kwame Amponfi Jnr, the regional sports director, saying, “I must commend you director and management for democratising sports.”
The NSA chief also expressed much delight in the continued cash and kind support to the Volta Directorate of the NSA by Joe Ayivor, a philanthropist and the managing director of Ho-based Home Company, and promised an appropriate package for him (Ayivor) in due course.
From The Sports Desk