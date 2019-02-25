Ghana Envoy To Belgium Supports Juvenile Tennis

Sena Siaw Boateng (2nd right) presenting one of the items to Peter Annan

Recently appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Belgium and EU representative, Sena Siaw Boateng, has presented tennis equipment worth thousands of Cedis to the Ridge Church Tennis Juvenile Club.

The items included tennis rackets, balls, towels and bags.

Ambassador Sena Siaw Boateng, a staunch member of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club and an avid player, mentioned that her quest to see tennis develop and grow, particularly among young girls, stirred her for the gesture.

She promised to continue supporting the sport, especially the juvenile category.

Tournament Director at the club, Peter Annan, who received the items, expressed thanks to the ambassador for the gesture.

The donation was also in support of the GT Oddoye Academy.

From The Sports Desk