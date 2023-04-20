Nsawam Govt Hospital Gets New Maternity Ward

Annoh Dompreh with the contractors at the site

Majority Chief Whip, also Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern maternity block at the Nsawam Government Hospital. The construction works, when completed, will have five special wards with a bed each, 10 incubator area ward, 18 beds (laying in the ward), four delivery beds, nine labour wards -1st stage, six beds-kangaroo mother ward, two doctor’s consulting rooms and ancillary areas.

The project follows the intervention of the Majority Chief Whip, after he presented a cheque of GH¢50,000 from his MP’s Common Fund to add to the hospital’s Health Fund to establish a new Maternity Ward for the health facility.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, two months ago signed the contract for the project to take off.

Aside from this project, Frank Annoh-Dompreh recently donated 10 pulse oximeters to the hospital.

He said the gadgets, worth $20,000, were meant to assist the hospital in delivering quality healthcare, by helping to measure the oxygen saturation in patients.

He also hinted at plans to build the first Christian Teaching Hospital at Nsawam to reduce pressure on the health emergency centre.

Annoh-Dompreh further pledged his commitment to helping improve health delivery in the constituency, indicating that he was touched by the plight of some patients at the hospital.

The MP also expressed gratitude to the government for giving the green light for the project to take off.

BY Daniel Bampoe