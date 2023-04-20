Afia Schwarzenegger Dragged To Court Again

Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial showbiz personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has been hauled to court again for violating the terms of her freedom in her earlier contempt case.

In June 2022, Chairman Wontumi had dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court for claiming that she has slept with him and he farts when he is ejaculating.

In a writ at the time to the social media commentator, Wontumi wanted GHC 2,000,000 from Afia Schwarzenegger for defaming him.

Afia was later sentenced to 10 days in prison, on the grounds of Contempt of Court over her reaction to the case.

After a plea, she was ordered to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months, in addition to a fine of GHC60,000.

Afia was also ordered not to comment on the case on any platform during the pendency of the bond, with the court directing that any breach of these orders will warrant her being hauled back.

Indications are that she could not keep up with the bond as Wontumi’s counsel has issued another lawsuit seeking the court to haul the showbiz personality back to court.

“The counsel for and behalf of the applicant herein will move this honourable court for an order praying the honourable court to punish the respondent herein for continuing contempt arising from respondent violation and disobedient to the terms of the judgment of this court,” part of a new court document stated.