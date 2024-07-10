‘Nsoatreman’s Passion For Football Is Huge’

Dr. Baffour Awuah

Chairman of reigning MTN FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman FC, Dr. Baffour Awuah, has stated that the quantum of passion for football by the people of Nsuatre can sink a ship.

The departure of former Nsoatreman coach, Maxwell Konadu, to South African side Black Leopards has necessitated the signing on of ex-Ghana international Yaw ‘Rush’ Preko.

And at his (Preko) unveiling on Monday, club chairman of Nsoatreman said, “Coach, on your part, Nsuatre is a small community but our passion for the game is huge. Our people want you to have a winning mentality, winning away and at home.

“This is what we want from you. I am there to support you. Whenever there is a challenge, let me and my board know.”

He added, “We wish you all the best. We want to make an impact in Africa. Thank you for accepting to work with us.”

Preko, reportedly, signed a two-year deal to join the FA Cup winners following the departure of Maxwell Konadu.

Preko has been tasked with leading the club to a successful adventure in Africa while also ensuring the team defends the FA Cup title.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum