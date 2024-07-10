I Let Brazil Down- Vini Junior

Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior has apologised for letting Brazil down after missing his team’s Copa América quarterfinal defeat on penalties to Uruguay.

The Real Madrid star missed Sunday’s game through suspension, having picked up yellow cards in the group games against Paraguay and Colombia.

Without Vinícius, Brazil struggled to create chances and lost 4-2 in the shootout after a goalless draw against 10-man Uruguay.

“The Copa América is over and it’s time to reflect, to know how to deal with defeat,” Vinícius wrote on Instagram. “The feeling of frustration takes over again. On penalties once again.

“I screwed up by receiving two avoidable yellow cards. Once again I watched the elimination from the sidelines. But this time, it was my fault. I apologise for that.”

The Selecao also fell on penalties at the quarterfinal stages of the 2022 World Cup, with Vinícius substituted in the game against Croatia.

With Brazil being without the country’s all-time top scorer Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury, much was expected from Vinícius.

The 23-year-old had gone into the tournament in the United States having enjoyed a strong season for Madrid.