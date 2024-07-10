Socceroos Star Caught Playing Amateur Soccer

Daniel Arzani

Daniel Arzani is expected to escape sanction from club side Melbourne Victory after a photo was circulated which showed the Australia international playing for an amateur team in Sydney.

Arzani turned out for Coogee United, his junior club, in a sixth division game last Saturday.

Victory declined to comment but informed AAP that Arzani’s behaviour would be addressed when players begin to return to preseason training later this week.

The Eastern Suburbs Football Association (ESFA) also declined to comment but said they were conducting an investigation into claims Arzani had played for Coogee United as a ring-in. ESFA’s rules dictate that players must be amateur and must be officially registered with the league.

Arzani is not expected to be fined for his actions, although new Victory boss Patrick Kisnorbo is likely to have taken a dim view of his behaviour.

It is also a bad look for Arzani, 25, to be playing for an amateur team on a rain-soaked pitch and risking injury.

The seven-cap Socceroo has endured a torrid run with injury over the early part of his career.

He has only recently worked his way back into the national team setup under Graham Arnold, called up for June’s World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.