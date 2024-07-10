All Set For MTN Ashantifest Quarters

All is set for this year’s MTN Ashantifest Community Gala quarter final clashes scheduled for Thursday, July 11 to Friday, July 12, 2024.

On Thursday, Ejisu will clash with Tech FC at the Otumfuo Park, Dechemso in a first match of the round which promises to be keenly contested.

Match two would have Atonsu and Adoato battling it out at the same venue for place in the semi finals.

On Friday, Abrepo and Bantama would face each other in the first game, while Amakom and Santasi would end the round with another mouthwatering fixture.

The eight teams had shown some outstanding football throughout the period and would be looking forward to replicating same in the tougher round.

Santasi managed to top Group D with seven points to qualify to the current stage, while Bantama came second with five points in the very tight group.

Santasi ended the round without a defeat, with two wins and a draw including a 3-0 win against Tafo, another 3-0 victory over Mamponteng and a one all draw with Bantama to end their incredible run.

Bantama, however, recorded two draws and a 2-0 win against Mamponteng to clinch the second position to make it through to the current round.

Other teams to watch out for would be Ejisu and Amakom, who usually have a huge crowd behind them and motivated to put up a show.

The gala forms part of efforts by MTN to unearth talents within the region while providing a platform to engage customers and promote a healthy lifestyle through football.

From The Sports Desk