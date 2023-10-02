Ntim Charges NPP Regional Executives For Victory 2024

In a bid to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has urged Regional Chairmen and party members to work diligently and remain focused to achieve the objectives.

This charge was given during an emergency meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

During the meeting, Mr. Ntim emphasized the importance of retaining power in the 2024 election and urged the Regional Chairmen to ensure victory in their respective regions.

He expressed his confidence in their commitment and dedication to the party’s cause, stating, “Together, we can” achieve success.

Historically, power has alternated between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) every eight years since the coming to effect of the Fourth Republican Constitution in 1992. In an effort to break this cycle, the NPP has set a target called ‘breaking the 8’, aiming to secure another term in office in 2024.

The NPP’s Election Committee has scheduled the presidential primary for November 4, 2023.

Four flagbearer aspirants are participating in the primary, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong (Member of Parliament for Assin Central), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (former Minister of Food and Agriculture), and Francis Addai-Nimo (former Member of Parliament for Mampong).

As the party prepares for the upcoming election, it is evident that the NPP leadership is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure victory.

The meeting with the Regional Chairmen highlighted their commitment to consolidate support at the regional level, which is crucial for electoral success. With the party’s focus on ‘breaking the 8’, the upcoming primary will play a significant role in determining the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.

