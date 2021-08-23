Ntim Greets NPP Delegates

Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim, former National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed well wishes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates during the party’s countrywide conference.

In a statement, he said “as the New Patriotic Party holds its delegates conference at the various constituencies throughout the country, I would like to wish the party well and also pray for a successful event.”

He prayed that the process will serve as a rallying point in the renewal and re-organisation of the party for victory 2024 and beyond.

He commended the party for the COVID-19 safety protocols which have been put in place and entreated all delegates to fully adhere to them.

The weeklong activities started last Saturday.