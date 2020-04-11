Nuamah Donkor Mourns Jacob Plange-Rhule

Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule

Former Minister of Health Samuel Nuamah Donkor, has paid tributes to the late rector of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule.

Prof. Plunge-Rhule died on Friday morning, April 10, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, in Accra.

Sources say he had been on admission for a short while at the health facility before his passing.

In a statement, the former Ashanti Regional Minister under ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, recounted his fond memories of the departed rector.

He wrote: “Prof Plange-Rhule, may His gentle soul RIP. He and some GMA members recommended Dr Nsiah Asare to me in 1998, when I was looking for a replacement for Old Prof Asafu Agyei as the CEO of KATH (Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital) way back in 1998.

“I had to transfer Dr Nsiah Asare immediately from Tamale Hospital to KATH as the new CEO.

“He and the GMA team were so helpful to me in those stormy period of 1998 during my tenure as the Minister of Health,” he stated.

“In fact they assisted me in the development of the Additional Duty Hours (ADH) Policy for Doctors and other Health Professionals which was fully endorsed by HE President JJ Rawlings.

“That Policy brought great relief to our hardworking Doctors.

“Indeed Dr Plange-Rhule, Dr Oheneba Danso (then GMA Secretary) and Prof Akosa became my very good friends. I am forever grateful to these galant men and also to the GMA President at the time, Dr Kwakye Marfo. A great Hero has fallen on the battlefield but we shall continue to fight on until we emerge as victors in this war,” he wrote.

By Melvin Tarlue