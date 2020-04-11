College of Physicians & Surgeons Rector Dead

Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule

Rector of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule, has died.

Sources tell DGN Online that he died Friday morning at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, in Accra.

He has been on admission for a short while at the health facility before his passing.

Hospital sources explained that Prof. Plange-Rhule had been referred to the Centre from a private care and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a critical condition.

However, within a few days he showed great signs of recovering from his ailment and looked hearty, chatting with family and friends alike.

But he relapsed and gave up the ghost Friday morning.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri