Liverpool Legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish Diagnosed With Covid-19

Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool and Scottish football legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sir Dalglish was born March 4, 1951 (69 years).

His family announced his health condition in a statement published by Liverpool FC on their official website.

Below Is the Dalglish Family Statement

The Dalglish family have tonight released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.

He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.

By Melvin Tarlue