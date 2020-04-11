Second Lady Supports 2 Hospitals with PPEs, Food Items

SECOND Lady, Samira Bawumia has donated several personal protective equipment (PPEs), veronica buckets and food items to the Pantang and Accra Psychiatric hospitals in the Greater-Accra Region.

The donation comes as the coronavirus crisis continues to grip the nation with confirmed cases rising to 378 after an additional 65 new cases were recorded.

According to the Second Lady, the food items and protective gears are expected to assist the staff and patients of the two health facilities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation forms part of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) aimed at empowering the underprivileged in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives.

By Ernest Kofi Adu