Pharmacist Commends Govt’s COVID 19 Flight

Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, a Pharmacist, has commended the government for the various measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

The Pharmacist who is a resident of Effia Kwesiminstim Municipality, is also the immediate past Western Regional Financial Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

“As we are all aware, the number of infected persons continue to rise and we all have the collective responsibility to help curb the spread of the deadly pandemic,” she said.

Mrs Baiden told DGN Online after she and her husband, John Baiden donated some items to the Health Directorate of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) to help fight the pandemic.

The items included 50 (5 litres) gallons of sanitizers, 50 (5 litres) gallons of liquid soap, 250 bottles of Hand sanitizers and 60 pieces of jumbo hand towels.

Handing over the items, the family appealed to all Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols.

Joyce Sutherland, Municipal Health Director advised the public to stick to the social distancing and other protocols which were the only ways to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi