Nungua Calls For Peaceful Elections

The chief flanked by his elders when addressing the press.

The Chief of Nungua, Oboade Notse King Odaifo Welentsi III, elders and People of the Nungua Traditional area are calling for peaceful elections to ensure Ghana remain united after the 2020 general elections.

According to him, it will be disheartening to see the country in any form of chaos in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The chief counseled the electorate to avoid anything that could disturb the peace on Election Day by staying home after voting and allow accredited party agents and the police to protect the ballot.

Talking about Nungua constituency at a press conference, he said that the residents were one people and should not allow politics to take away the bond that unite them

“I have observed the political scene of Ghana for at least 30 years. Over the years, experience and records have taught me that politics is a game of compromise – which many follow with strong passion just like religion or faith.

“Some deviants are ever-ready to destroy properties, engage in chilly arguments, and even kill, all in the name of politics or prove a point to their political parties and affiliates. We are all witnesses to these excesses over the years, and in most of the cases, they start from the media platforms or are enflamed by the media.”

Admonishing the media, Odaifo Welentsi III said “my thoughts therefore are that, media platforms should not be given for political propaganda and its associated viciousness.

I further entreat presenters and the production team to gather hardcore facts before interrogating political aspirants. Check and double check your facts. Ask relevant questions, and also, know when to pull the breaks when tempers flare up in discussions. Stick to issues and eschew needless sensationalism.”

He continued and advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence to cause chaos on election day.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Nungua