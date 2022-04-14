Nungua Interchange Completes In December

The ongoing Nungua interchange

WORK ON the 3-tier Nungua barrier interchange is progressing steadily and has reached 40 per cent completion with some more drainage structures done.

The Director of Urban Roads, James Amoo-Gottfried, who joined the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, and other officials of the ministry to inspect the project, said “we are hopeful that all the road works will likely be completed by the end of this year.”

According to him, the interchange forms part of the La-Beach Completion Project under the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management Project, starting from the Independence Arc and ending at Tema (Community 3).

He explained that the project had been broken up into two lots, with lot one ending on the Brekese stream where there will be construction of a bridge.

Drivers have had to put up with traffic congestion and 30mph speed limits as the La-Beach road, Sakumono Broadway, and others are upgraded.

The inspection exercise led by the Roads and Highways Minister covered the Community 20 road, the Collins Dauda road at Community 18 linking Baatsona, the 3.4kilometres Sakumono Broadway linking the Tema Beach road, and the Nungua interchange.

At the Community 20 road, there were some drainage challenges. The minister directed officials of the ministry to liaise with the Hydrological Services Department to have a look at it and deal with the challenges.

Mr. Amoako-Atta charged the officials to make sure that the road is raised and drains are brought to an acceptable level required by the Hydro Department.

At the Collins Dauda road where the contractor, Any Way Solutions, is doing some works, the project is at the base stabilisation level.

The Minister also saw some drainage challenges, particularly a culvert going into the Devtraco Community, and directed the agency heads to replace the culvert entirely “so that the drainage challenges will be a thing of the past.”

“I think even yesterday (Tuesday) night’s rain had a negative impact on them and the minister has directed and granted approval for us to deal with that,” Mr. Amoo-Gottfried told the media.

From the Community 19 road, the inspection team proceeded to Sakumono where asphalt was being laid on the Sakumono Broadway.

“It is our hope that not too long to come the road will be done. The only challenge is the weather, but the contractor has rightly prepared bits and pieces to make sure that they are not negatively affected,” the Urban Roads Director posited.

Mr. Amoako-Atta and his agency officials inspecting drainage

BY Ernest Kofi Adu