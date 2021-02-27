Nungua JHS ‘Vandam’ arrested after Assaulting Teacher

The Nungua Krowor 2 Junior High School Student also called “Nungua Vandam” who assaulted his Mathematics teacher, has been arrested by the Nungua Police Command in Accra.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Krowor Constituency, Joshua Nii Bortey, told the media that the 17 years old student has been arrested to assist the Police in the investigations.

“the boy is in police custody, as you know he is just a juvenile but brought a gang to commit the crime. And he is just here to assist investigations” he said.

Mr. Nii Bortey assured the teaching and non-teaching staff of their safety as the police service is concerned.

It will be recalled that, on Monday, February 22, 2021, it was reported that a Junior High School final year student has ganged-up to attacked a teacher named Moses Onyameasem for punishing him over his failure to do his homework.

According to Information gathered from DGN Online, the final year students ganged up to attack the teacher for punishing him over failure to do his homework.

The student gathered his gangs in a Sprinter Bus and stormed the school to attack the teacher leaving the teacher with a facial wound.

Mr. Onyameasem was rescued by his colleagues and was on admission at the LEMA Hospital where his wounds were stitched and later discharged.

After the attack, the mother of the student also besieged the school and rained insults on Mr. Onyameasem who was already in hospital receiving treatment for his wounds.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke