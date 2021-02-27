No Way For Gays, Lesbians Under My Presidency – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has spoken out about same sex marriage in Ghana.

According to the President, it will not be under his watch that same sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana.

“It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana”, he said at Asante Mampong on Saturday, 27th February 2021, at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo’s comments come the LGBT+ Rights Ghana faces strong public pressure following the opening and subsequently closure of their office.

By Melvin Tarlue