NTC Opens 2021 Ghana Teachers Prize Nominations

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has announced the opening of 2021 nomination for the Ghana Teacher Prize to all eligible Ghanaian teachers in the pre-tertiary school in both private and public schools.

According to the Council, the 2021 edition of the Ghana Teachers Prize will honour some outstanding teachers who have exhibited exemplary leadership and ground-breaking work that has impacted and transformed the lives of students.

In a press release sighted by DGN Online and signed by the Registrar, Christian Addai-Poku stated that Interested applicants should apply through this link https://forms.gle/95yW4bCVBWGZoCp38 for the teaching category and https://forms.gle/qJv38z8LMi2Aaao17 for the non-teaching category.

“All applicants are however expected to adhere strictly to the attached selection criteria. The deadline for application is 30th March 2021”.

It further stated that “The Prize is open to all teachers who have taught for five (5) years and teach children who are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of four and eighteen. It is opened to teachers in every kind of school and subject”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke